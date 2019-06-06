New Robotics Courses Offered At NWACC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce unveiled a high tech initiative Thursday (June 6).

The Chamber teamed up with the Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) for a program in robotics and automation.

Program organizers say the collaboration will not only teach people in Northwest Arkansas in-demand skills in robotics and automation, but it will do so in a quick time frame at an extremely competitive cost.

"It's the only facility of its kind in Arkansas and we think it's the only facility of its kind in the United States where a community college and a chamber of commerce have come together with their civic leaders, their elected political leaders, and their business leaders to say let`s get a workforce that we can count on to move us forward in the 21st Century," said Steve Clark, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

The robotics training course lasts one week and courses are set to begin later this month and will end in October.