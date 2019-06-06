Part Of Chelsea Road In Bella Vista To Close For 3 Weeks For Tunnel Construction

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A portion of Chelsea Road in Bella Vista will close starting Monday and will remain closed for the next three weeks.

Chelsea Road from Elvendon Drive to Prescott Road will be closed completely starting Monday (June 10) so that the first tunnel of the 11 Under Trails tunnel crossings project can be constructed. The trails project will put tunnel crossings beneath major roads in Bella Vista.

Traffic will be diverted to Prescott Road and Elvendon Drive during the closure.

Updates will be available during construction through the city’s social media and website. Residents can also sign up for text alerts for information, including road closures, by texting “BELLAVISTA” to 77453.

Weather and other unforeseen circumstances can affect the project.