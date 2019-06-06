Pointers Lure Brad Autry From College Game To Coach Van Buren
VAN BUREN (KFSM) – The process wasn’t a quick one but Van Buren athletics director Randy Loyd has to like the end result as the school announced Brad Autry as the new boys basketball coach on Thursday night.
Autry spent the past four seasons at Southern Illinois University as an assistant coach and has more than 20 years of experience in college basketball. He was last a head coach in the 2007-08 season at Dekaney High School in Texas.
Excited to announce the hiring of @BradAutry as our new Boys Basketball Coach! Coach Autry comes from the college ranks where he was an assistant coach at Tulsa, UALR, Southern Illinois, Marquette, & more. We are thrilled to have Coach Autry & his family at Van Buren! #GoPointers
— VBSD Athletics (@VBSDAthletics) June 6, 2019
Van Buren was led by Austin Trembley for the past three seasons but he stepped down to go into private business. The Pointers went 6-20 last season while posting a 2-12 record in the 6A-West. Trembley and the Pointers posted a winning record in each of his first two seasons.
Autry had coaching stops at Tulsa, UALR and Marquette to highlight his college coaching career.
Autry Coaching History
1990-91 – Northwestern Oklahoma State – Grad assistant – 1 year
92-94 – University of Central Oklahoma – Grad assistant – 2 years
94-99 – Baylor University – Assistant coach – 5 years
99-00 – University of Tulsa – Assistant coach – 1 year mbb
00-01 – University of Tulsa – Assistant coach – 1 year wbb
01-02 – McKinney High School – Assistant coach – 1 year
02-03 – Fossil Ridge High School – Head coach – 1 year
03-07 – University of Arkansas – Little Rock – Assistant coach – 4 years
07-08 – Dekaney High School – Head coach – 1 year
08-14 – Marquette University – Assistant coach – 6 years
14-15 – University of Hawaii – Assistant coach – 1 year
15-19 – Southern Illinois — Assistant coach — 4 years
19-20 – Van Buren – Head coach