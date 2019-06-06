× Pointers Lure Brad Autry From College Game To Coach Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) – The process wasn’t a quick one but Van Buren athletics director Randy Loyd has to like the end result as the school announced Brad Autry as the new boys basketball coach on Thursday night.

Autry spent the past four seasons at Southern Illinois University as an assistant coach and has more than 20 years of experience in college basketball. He was last a head coach in the 2007-08 season at Dekaney High School in Texas.

Excited to announce the hiring of @BradAutry as our new Boys Basketball Coach! Coach Autry comes from the college ranks where he was an assistant coach at Tulsa, UALR, Southern Illinois, Marquette, & more. We are thrilled to have Coach Autry & his family at Van Buren! #GoPointers — VBSD Athletics (@VBSDAthletics) June 6, 2019

Van Buren was led by Austin Trembley for the past three seasons but he stepped down to go into private business. The Pointers went 6-20 last season while posting a 2-12 record in the 6A-West. Trembley and the Pointers posted a winning record in each of his first two seasons.

Autry had coaching stops at Tulsa, UALR and Marquette to highlight his college coaching career.

Autry Coaching History

1990-91 – Northwestern Oklahoma State – Grad assistant – 1 year

92-94 – University of Central Oklahoma – Grad assistant – 2 years

94-99 – Baylor University – Assistant coach – 5 years

99-00 – University of Tulsa – Assistant coach – 1 year mbb

00-01 – University of Tulsa – Assistant coach – 1 year wbb

01-02 – McKinney High School – Assistant coach – 1 year

02-03 – Fossil Ridge High School – Head coach – 1 year

03-07 – University of Arkansas – Little Rock – Assistant coach – 4 years

07-08 – Dekaney High School – Head coach – 1 year

08-14 – Marquette University – Assistant coach – 6 years

14-15 – University of Hawaii – Assistant coach – 1 year

15-19 – Southern Illinois — Assistant coach — 4 years

19-20 – Van Buren – Head coach