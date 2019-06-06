State Hwy. 220 South Of Devil’s Den Closed Due To Rock Slide

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), a rock slide has blocked both lanes of State Highway 220 south of Devil’s Den State Park.

It is unclear at this time when the road will be cleared.

Click here for maps and road closures from ArDOT.

Washington Co: both lanes of State Highway 220 just south of Devil’s Den State Park are blocked due to a rock slide. #ARnews — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 7, 2019

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for updates