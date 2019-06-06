Texas Man Dies After Day On Buffalo National River

YELLVILLE (KFSM) — A Texas man died Wednesday (June 5) after spending a day on the Buffalo National River.

Park rangers with the National Park Service near Yellville said they were alerted by the family of Melvin Doyle Perkins, 67, of West Orange, Texas, that he was unresponsive.

Perkins and his family had been tubing on the Buffalo National River from Dillard’s Ferry to Buffalo Point, rangers said. The family said Perkins went to his truck to cool off once the reached Buffalo Point, while his family remained on the gravel bar there.

When the family returned to the truck later, they found him unresponsive.

National Park Service rangers were notified about 1:30 p.m. and responded within minutes to perform life-saving procedures. Marion County first responders, Baxter Regional Ambulance and AirEvac also responded, but Perkins died.

Floating conditions on the Buffalo River are considered “moderate” right now. Temperatures on Wednesday were in the 80s with high humidity.

“The National Park Service appreciates the efforts made by everyone involved and offers our deepest condolences to the family,” rangers said.

Anyone with an emergency in the Buffalo National River area can call the park’s 24-hour dispatch center at 1-888-692-1162.