FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for suspects they say stole over $1,300 worth of products from Walgreens.

Police say the two women visited the Walgreens on Rogers Ave. and walked out with the products without paying. Surveillance video shows the women leaving in a white car.

If you have any information that can lead to their arrest, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME or FSPD at 479-709-5100, ask for Detective Bureau.