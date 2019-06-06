WATCH: Bear Spotted In Tree At Chaffee Crossing, Then He Takes Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAFFEE CROSSING (KFSM) — A woman on her way to work Wednesday evening (June 6) had a bear-y startling encounter.

Miranda Francis said she was at the four-way stop in Chaffee Crossing at Massard Road and Chad Colley Boulevard when she spotted a black bear. As she got closer, she began filming the encounter.

Francis said the bear crossed the street from behind the Fort Smith Fire Department station and climbed a tree in the Stonehouse Chaffee Crossing restaurant's parking lot.

"I've never seen a wild bear out in the open like this before," she said. "Probably from all the flooding."

The bear can be seen climbing down from the tree and running for the woods.

Francis said she was excited to see the bear. From a distance, that is.