43rd Annual Mudtown Days Festival Underway In Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — For the 43rd year in a row, the town of Lowell hosts Mudtown Days this weekend.

People from all over the community go to the festival to celebrate community, food, fun and history. It pays tribute to the founding of the town back in 1847 when the area was known for wagons getting stuck in the mud while passing through.

There is a full schedule of events planned for this weekend including concerts and a kickball tournament between the fire and police departments. There are also tons of sweet treats to enjoy. On Saturday (June 8) there will be a fireworks show and a performance by John Micheal Montgomery.

"The community coming together that’s it for me you’ve got bounce houses you’ve got food vendors you’ve got concerts, you name it there is something here for everybody," said Kimberly Hutcheson.

While the event is a reminder of the past, officials and vendors say their favorite part of the festival is how it brings the community together in the present.

"It’s just an amazing way to meet people my little ones enjoy coming here as well with the bouncers and the attractions and also getting to play in the mud itself," said Lowell Mayor Chris Moore.

Scattered showers won't bring down anyone's spirits at the festival, Mayor Moore says the more mud the better.