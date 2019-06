FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A bear has been spotted again in Fort Smith, this time in a tree at a home on Colton Dr. off of Massard Rd.

Arkansas Game and Fish along with Fort Smith Police have shot the bear with a tranquilizer gun and are waiting to catch it below the tree.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not this is the same bear that was seen at Chaffee Crossing.

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for updates.