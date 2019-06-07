× Benton, Union County Teens Win State Awards For Dairy Recipes

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Faith Fritch of Hiwasse and Kalin Key of El Dorado won top honors in the 2019 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest.

Fritch, 16, was competing in her first state finals, won the “Party Ideas” category with her salted caramel mini-cheesecakes recipe.

“I learned that I had to be flexible and that there’s so much more to the competition than just baking the dish,” Fritch said. “I learned so much about dairy foods and the industry through this contest.”

Key won the “Main Dishes” category with her Almost Cajun Creamy Shrimp and Grits meal.

“It was an honor to be named a finalist and was really cool to see all the different recipes that you can use dairy products in,” Key said.

Other finalists for the “Party Dishes” included Katy Richard of Mountain Home, second place; Jessie Kroeger of Lepanto, third and Daniel Bullard of Waldron, fourth.

Runners-up in the “Main Dishes” competition were Elizabeth Ferren of Searcy, second place, and Ezekiel Olson of Viola, third.

The seven finalists were selected from dairy foods contests conducted by 45 county Farm Bureau organizations, according to a news release.

June is National Dairy Month and it is the 62nd year for Arkansas Farm Bureau to conduct the contest that promotes the state dairy industry.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.