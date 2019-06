SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Part three of the Downtown Springdale sewer project is set to begin next week.

On Monday, June 10, S. Main St. in Downtown Springdale will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The street will be open to traffic at the end of each work day, which will include the weekends.

Crews anticipate the road work will go on for three weeks, about until July 1.

If you have any questions regarding this project please contact Springdale Water Utilities at 479-751-5751.