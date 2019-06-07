Driver Trapped In Flood Waters At Siloam Springs Kayak Park

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Siloam Springs officials are attempting a water rescue after a man became stuck in flood waters near the Kayak Park.

Police and firefighters are urging drivers not to try and cross flooded roads.

Slow-moving rain showers will track across Northwest Arkansas through the morning. Coverage of the rain will begin to spread further south into the River Valley.

There’s a chance the rain will clear some middle part of the day. Some areas may even see sunshine.

Spotty and isolated showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon with the help of daytime heating. Rain will begin to end after sunset.