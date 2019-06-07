× Fayetteville Man Gets 25 Years For Aggravated Robbery Near Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday (June 5) to 25 years in prison for beating and robbing a man near Dickson Street.

A Washington County Circuit Jury convicted Lorenzo Green, 23, of aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Fayetteville police were called July 14, 2017 for an intoxicated man in the parking lot located behind Arsaga’s at the Depot on West Avenue.

Brandon Blake, 25, of Oklahoma City was lying on the ground with severe injuries to his head and face and was partially conscious.

Blake was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where he was treated for multiple fractures to his face and skull.

Investigators found that Blake had been beaten on his face and head. He was placed on a ventilator at the hospital and has since had multiple surgeries.

During the investigation, police found out via an anonymous source that the robbery had been documented on a cell phone. This included a picture of a male standing over Blake. Detectives identified Green as the suspect in the photo and Kayla Rolle as the person who took the photo.

Rolle, who was also arrested, is charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and tampering with physical evidence. She has pleaded not guilty.

She’s free on bond but due back in court June 18 for her trial.