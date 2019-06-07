Isaiah Moss Decommits From Arkansas

Courtesy: HawkeyeSports.com

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Isaiah Moss era at Arkansas ended almost as quickly as it began as the transfer guard announced he has decommited from the Razorbacks’ program.

Moss, a senior transfer from Iowa, originally pledged to join Arkansas on May 15th but announced on Twitter that he will reopen his recruitment.

New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has brought in four other transfers as he continues to overhaul the Razorbacks roster while the top rated transfer in the country, Kerry Blackshear from Virginia Tech, was on campus on Friday (June 8).

