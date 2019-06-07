× Isaiah Moss Decommits From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Isaiah Moss era at Arkansas ended almost as quickly as it began as the transfer guard announced he has decommited from the Razorbacks’ program.

Moss, a senior transfer from Iowa, originally pledged to join Arkansas on May 15th but announced on Twitter that he will reopen his recruitment.

After much thought and deliberation with my family, I have made the difficult decision to re-open my recruitment. I would like to thank the coaching staff at the University of Arkansas for all they have done for me. I am hopeful and excited for what the future holds for me. — isaiah moss (@imoss38) June 7, 2019

New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has brought in four other transfers as he continues to overhaul the Razorbacks roster while the top rated transfer in the country, Kerry Blackshear from Virginia Tech, was on campus on Friday (June 8).