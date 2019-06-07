Local Hospitals Being Recognized For Stroke Care Performance

(KFSM) — Two area hospitals are being recognized for the staff’s stroke patient care performance.

Washington Regional Medical Center in Northwest Arkansas and Baptist Health in Fort Smith are two of the nine hospitals formally recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) for excellence in stroke care performance.

The ADH awards are based on hospital performance as documented in the Arkansas Stroke Registry between July 2017 and June 2018. They are given to hospitals for providing defect-free stroke care.

Defect-free care is an aggregated metric based on the ten American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Coverdell performance measures in the Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Patient Management Tool. These measures are benchmarked according to the standards of evidence-based stroke care guidelines to ensure stroke patients receive appropriate and timely care.

“We are delighted to see the improvement in stroke care as demonstrated by these hospitals,” said Appathurai Balamurugan, MD, DrPH, State Chronic Disease Director and Medical Director for the ADH Chronic Disease Branch and Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Branch. “Through our work with the communities, EMS, and hospitals we hope to improve quality of stroke care among Arkansans with this devastating condition.”

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was also recognized.

