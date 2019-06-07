Quick Discounts In Fort Smith Loses $300,000 Worth Of Inventory During Flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — We've seen the dramatic video and pictures of flood damage across the River Valley, and now more businesses are starting to come forward about the damages they face.

Quick Discounts in Fort Smith is one of those businesses who lost everything.

Gina Barker, owner and founder of Quick Discounts, says the business lost $300,000 worth of inventory because of the flood and left the store in ruins.

Unfortunately, the store did not have flood insurance, so all of the ruined merchandise is a loss.

'I wasn`t allowed flood insurance because of the proximity to the river," Barker said. "Our building is pretty high but we`re actually too close to the river to get the flood insurance."

As the water rose, Barker worried about the rehabilitation of her business.

"We're a small company and the people who are going to help us are ourselves," Barker said. "We're just a little company, we have 20 employees."

Barker and company employees began cleanup as soon as they could. Her worries go beyond lost money though.

"I was worried about those 20 employees and if they're gonna actually have a job or not," Barker said.

The building isn't a complete loss though since it's mostly made of cement.

Quick Discounts plans to reopen in two to three weeks, that is if they can have it cleaned and restocked by then. They are looking for volunteers to come out and help so they can get their business up and running again.

Those wanting to help can stop by the store Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The store is a return, overstock and liquidation business and is located right next to the old Lighthouse Inn.