United Way Distribution Hub In River Valley Helps Those In Need

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — There’s a one-stop shop for flood victims to learn how to apply for help. It’s inside the former Sear’s store inside Central Mall.

Inside the distribution hub, people can go shop for everything from non-perishable food items to cleaning supplies. All you need to check in is two verifications of address and then you’ll be able to shop.

“We have a volunteer that will meet you after you go through the intake and will take you through and help you think about things and get what you need for cleanup,” Eddie Lee Herndon said.

President and CEO of United Way Fort Smith Area, Eddie Lee Herndon said they have a tent set up with their community resources guide that lists more than 600 agencies in the river valley to help you with your specific needs.

“We are so blessed that we have a community that just calls up and says hey what do you need and we say we need something specific like long-handled squeegee or we need masks to protect people from mold,” Herndon said.

Joni Young was at the distribution hub today with her church small group helping gather supplies to go help clean up a flooded house.

“We’re so blessed that we weren’t affected, we just feel that it’s our part," Young said. "If you weren’t personally affected by this to get out and do whatever you can to help those who were affected."

Herndon said they are still in need of more supplies for the long road ahead.

“We have a lot of folks we are still helping up and down the River Valley from Franklin County to Leflore County. You look at Moffett and there need there," Herndon said. "Moffett has a great need there. So, we’re not just serving Sebastian County we’re River Valley."

The United Way distribution hub will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The distribution hub will also be serving a hot meal every day at noon and 6 p.m. They plan to be here for several months as long as the need is here.