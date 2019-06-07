× United Way Of Fort Smith Hosting Flood Recovery Forum

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The United Way of Fort Smith on Monday (June 10) is hosting a forum to assist with residents recovering after last month’s historic flooding event.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church at 4100 Grand Ave.

The public is welcome to attend and the cost is $10.

Officials will talk about flood recovery, muck out procedures, health and safety practices and compassionate care of homeowners.

For more information, contact Ken Duncan at 479-285-9600.

The Arkansas River crested at just over 40 feet, surpassing the previous record set in 1945. Thousands were affected from the River Valey to eastern Oklahoma.

Flood waters are just starting to recede and families are still assessing the damage.

The floods shut down barge traffic on the Arkansas River, causing the state to lose $23 million a day, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Thousands of acres of farmland have been destroyed during the disaster, and it’s unclear at this time what kind of impact on the state’s economy the loss of crops will be.