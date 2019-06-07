Volunteer Organization Helping Flood Victims For Free

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — One organization is helping those who can’t afford cleanup help and recovery after the historic flood.

Arkansas Voluntary Organizations Active In Disaster (ARVOAD) is a humanitarian association of independent, voluntary organizations who may be active in all phases of disaster.

There are several skilled and experienced volunteers among the River Valley who are providing free cleanup services from flood damage.

Those needing assistance can call 1-800-558-3370. Volunteers will be in neighborhoods around the River Valley until they’ve reached every home.

