Walmart Announced InHome Delivery To Bring Groceries Into Customers' Homes

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Those who hate grocery shopping now have the option of kicking back and relaxing while the groceries come to them via Walmart.

Walmart announced Friday that its new service, Walmart InHome Delivery, would not only deliver groceries but would bring them into the customer’s garage or kitchen refrigerators. The idea is to be able to get groceries to customers, even if they can’t be home to receive the delivery.

“What if we put their groceries away inside their kitchens or garages?” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart. “Imagine keeping homes in stock like we do stores.”

The service will start this fall in three cities: Kansas City, Mo.; Pittsburgh, Pa., and Vero Beach, Fla.

“We’ll learn and scale from there,” McMillon said.

Walmart already offers grocery pickup and delivery. The company is on track to offer pickup at 3,100 stores and regular grocery delivery to 1,600 stores by the end of the year, said Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce.

With InHome Delivery, customers place a grocery order and select InHome Delivery. A Walmart associate will take the grocery order to the home and use “smart entry technology” and a wearable camera to access the customer’s home, Lore said. The customer controls access into the home and can watch the delivery remotely via the camera.

Lore said the associates will g through “an extensive training program which prepares them to enter customers’ homes with the same care and respect with which they would treat a friend’s or family’s home.”