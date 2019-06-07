× Walmart Introduces #SparkKindness Challenge, Will Reward Grants To 25 Charities

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart executives and celebrity host Jennifer Garner bragged about the community and philanthropic work of company associates at Friday morning’s shareholders event, then introduced a way for those associates to help out even more.

Garner announced Walmart’s new community initiative and challenge, “#SparkKindness,” which encourages associates to post on social media about how they help their customers and communities every day.

Walmart choose 25 posts in the challenge, which also includes the hashtag “#WalmartAssociateChallenge.” The associates who made the posts will work with Walmart.org to recommend a Walmart grant to a charity. The challenge will begin “in the next couple of weeks,” Garner said.

“You can be the spark that ignites the passion in others for good,” Garner told the associates.

More information will be available to associates on Walmart’s associates site, One Walmart.