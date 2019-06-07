Warmer, Calmer Weekend Ahead

As the upper low pressure system finally (and slowly) exits to our east, we’ll see calmer weather for the weekend.

While no organized rainfall is in the forecast, there’s a chance a stray shower or thunderstorms could develop with peak daytime heating but even this appears to be a remote chance for both Saturday & Sunday.

Humidity will still be high for this week so expect muggy mid-80s that probably feel more like the low 90s.

Looking ahead, a weak cold front will move into our area on Sunday evening with drier and cooler weather expected for next week. Not only a drop in humidity but also a drop in temperatures. Mornings may be cool with 50s and highs may be in the 70s.

Overall, a welcome break from the nonstop active weather that seems to have dominated most of May and early June.

-Garrett