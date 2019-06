Please enable Javascript to watch this video

7AM - Slow-moving rain showers will track across Northwest Arkansas through the morning. Coverage of the rain will begin to spread further south into the River Valley.

12PM - There's a chance the rain will clear some middle part of the day. Some areas may even see sunshine.

4PM - Spotty and isolated showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon with the help of daytime heating. Rain will begin to end after sunset.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

-Sabrina