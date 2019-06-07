× WATCH LIVE: Walmart Talks New Delivery Service, Celebrities Entertain At Annual Shareholders Event

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart’s new InHome Delivery service, announced early Friday morning, is expected to be the hot topic at the annual Shareholders and Associates Celebration on Friday (June 7).

The annual event, a combination of business talk and celebrity entertainment, took place at the Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. As with each year, associates flown in from around the world were in attendance, along with the top brass from Walmart corporate.

Also as usual, the celebrity guest host wasn’t announced until the start of Friday’s meeting at 8 a.m. This year’s celebrity host was actress Jennifer Garner, who mentioned her past projects, the TV show “Alias” and the film “13 Going on 30.”

“Both are available at Walmart.com and on Vudu!” she joked, referring to Walmart’s website and its streaming TV and movie service.

Brett Banks, Chief Financial Officer for Walmart, took the stage to talk about Walmart’s revenue. He said Walmart’s revenue this year was $514 billion. He said they’ve grown the company’s sales by $32 billion in the last three years.

Banks said Walmart’s eCommerce sales grew 40 percent over the last two years. Sam’s Club’s sales increased 5.7 percent last year. Its international markets show positive growth in 8 of the company’s 10 international markets. He also mentioned Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart, India’s largest eCommerce retailer.

Walmart also briefly touched on Wednesday’s shareholder’s vote, which included a proposal presented by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The three corporate proposals, which included electing the board of directors and hiring a law firm. The shareholders proposals failed, including Sanders’ proposal to raise the company’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, what he called a “living wage.”

You can see a live stream of the event here.