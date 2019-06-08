× Cold Front Swings Through By Sunday Evening

Get ready for cooler air with barely any humidity! A cold front will swing through by the end of the weekend, bringing cooler and drier air as early as Monday. Most of the rain along this front will fall well north of Arkansas. There is only a slight chance for a shower as this front approaches and swings through. Many us will stay dry throughout the weekend.

WEATHER SETUP

Our incoming front will be bringing continental polar air from the Canadian Plains with breezy north winds at time. This will press back humid air to the south and towards the Gulf Coast, giving us a break for the next week.

SUNDAY FORECAST

Sunday will be the last warm and muggy day before the cool down. Expect highs well into the 80s. There is a chance for a stray shower (10%) in the evening as the front approaches.

HUMIDITY DROP

We’ll dive back into the “Pleasant” category by Monday morning.

-Matt