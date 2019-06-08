Game Day Blog: Arkansas Baseball With Your Breakfast

Arkansas fans might have gotten used to 11 a.m. starts during football season but the announcement of today’s super regional game vs Ole Miss starting so early didn’t sit well with fans on social media. That didn’t stop them from showing up any way.

Check out this video posted by the Arkansas baseball team on Twitter:

Be sure to check back throughout the day for updates and in game analysis as the Hogs and Rebels start the super regional round. The two teams have already met five times this season, with Ole Miss winning three.

