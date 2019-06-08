Pickup Hits Amish Horse-Drawn Carriage, Killing 3 Kids

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three children are now dead after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan according to authorities.

The state police say the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck hit it Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio.

Two children, aged 6 and 2, were pronounced dead at the scene. Michigan State Police say a 4 year old died at the hospital from their injuries.

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital suffering life-threatening injuries, alongside a woman suffering serious injuries.

Sgt. Todd Price told ABC News that the pickup truck’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail. Authorities haven’t released the names of anyone involved.