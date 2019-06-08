Razorback Fans Arrive Early For Morning Game, Showing Dedication And Excitement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Despite the early game today (June 8), some Razorback fans showed up even earlier to watch the Diamond Hogs beat Ole Miss.

"I came all the way yesterday from the beach. Left a day early just to be up here for the Razorback Baseball Game," said Andrew Wiechern.

Some fans were camped outside of Baum Walker Stadium for two days to try and get the best seats inside the hog pen.

"Camped out, got here at 4:30 p.m. yesterday. Camped out last night, got about two hours-worth of sleep," said Will Dickenson. "But we're here and you can't beat it."

Other fans say it's the first Razorback Baseball game they've been to.

"I'm pretty excited," said Nathan Stricklin. "This is my first time, so I've never done this before, but I've always liked the Hogs, even if they lose, which they don't lose in baseball, they're pretty good, and I think we'll win the series."

Even though today's game was earlier than it has been in the past, many dedicated fans say they wouldn't miss this the chance to watch their favorite team this weekend for anything.

"I think they did it on purpose, knowing we'd have this many people whether we played at 7 or 11," said Wiechern. "You take what you can get and I think everybody is just as excited to be here. It makes the game mean more, having to stay here last night."

The Razorbacks beat Ole Miss, 11-2, leaving the team one win away from Omaha.

"Yes, we will be at Omaha," said Wiechern.

The Diamond Hogs will play Ole Miss again tomorrow (June 9) at 2 p.m.