× Razorbacks Pound Ole Miss In Super Regional Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – All week long, the conversation around the Arkansas baseball team heading into the Super Regional was their recent struggles with Ole Miss.

There were no struggles on Saturday.

Arkansas put up four runs in the first inning and then piled it on from there as they rolled over the Rebels for an 11-2 win inside Baum-Walker Stadium. Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday and a victory would send Arkansas to the College World Series for a second straight year.

Ole Miss struck first with a solo home run in the first inning but Isaiah Campbell shut the Rebels down from that point and the Arkansas offense did the rest. Jack Kenley’s three run home run gave the Hogs a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first and they wouldn’t look back.

Arkansas manufactured a pair of runs in the second inning and then used the big fly again in the fourth. Matt Goodheart sent a two run homer to right to open up a 9-1 lead.

Trevor Ezell had a huge day at the plate as he had a pair of doubles and a solo home run in the sixth and scored three times. A second home run of the game was robbed in the seventh as the Rebels’ Ryan Olenek pulled one back from over the centerfield wall.

Campbell put up a career high 8.1 innings on the mound as he allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven in the final start inside Baum-Walker Stadium. Campbell was a second round draft pick earlier this week.