Tusk IV, Live Razorback Mascot, Retires

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorback’s live mascot has officially retired.

Tusk IV has been the live mascot for the Razorbacks since the 2011 season and retired following today’s (June 8) baseball game.

His son, Tusk V, is set to take the reigns in time for the 2019 football season.

The mascots are raised and taken care of by the Stokes family near Dardanelle, Arkansas.