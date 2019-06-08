WATCH: Rain-Free Weekend Ahead

After many rainy days in May and the beginning of June, we’re finally seeing a stretch of drier and calmer weather for the weekend and the week ahead.

Afternoon highs will climb into the 80s, with near 90s in the River Valley. Humid air and sunny skies will cause it to feel even warmer.

The rain chances for the next week ahead are very low. A stray shower is possible this morning, but everyone should be staying dry. A weak "cool" front moves through Sunday night, but rain should stay to our west.

It's a perfect day for baseball fans, too! The first game against Ole Miss begins at 11am. Winds will be out of the north, but it will still feel muggy.

-Sabrina