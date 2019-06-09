× Boy Gifted With Guinea Pig From Police After Losing His Pet In Fire

Windsor Locks, CT (WFSB) — Members of the Windsor Locks Police Department wanted to help a boy who lost his pet in a fire earlier this week.

The boy and his mother were able to get out of the home unharmed, but they lost their guinea pig.

Windsor Locks Police Department said they were touched by their loss, according to the station’s Facebook page.

They wanted to put a smile back on the boys face so they bought him a new guinea pig and all the accessories including a crate and food.

“While this will not restore their loss, we hope it provides a small measure of comfort and positive vibes as they rebuild their lives,” the Facebook post reads.

Windsor Locks Police are also accepting donations in case, gift cards and clothing at the station to be given to the mother and son.