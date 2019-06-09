Flood Victims Can Apply For Assistance Online, Not In Person At This Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Since President Trump has approved federal disaster relief for families and businesses impacted by flooding, many in the river valley have been wondering what they need to do to apply.

This week officials with local emergency management offices and county judges offices expect to release that information. They report being in close contact with FEMA at this time, trying to set up locations and instructions on how and where victims can apply in person.

When the information is released, 5NEWS will release it on-air and online.

If you would like to apply now online you can visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ and search your city's name before following instructions.