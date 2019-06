Pelvic organ prolapse happens when the muscles and tissues supporting the pelvic organs become weak or loose. It’s common in women as they age, especially those who have given birth. But the medical staff of Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Fort Smith can provide help for pelvic prolapse, urinary and fecal incontinence. In this segment, Dr. JeanMarie Householder, OBGYN, explains how technology has improved recovery time for her patients.

