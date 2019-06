A strong front is swinging through and will cool us down and really dry us out for the start of the new week.

Denser air behind the front will push out the humidity in the atmosphere starting Monday morning.

Dew points will be below 60 degrees, which is pleasant.

Monday High Temperatures

There are few small rain chances this week. Most of the time we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

-Matt