Ole Miss Blasts Four Homers To Force Winner Take All Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In game one of the super regional, the Arkansas offense came to life. Ole Miss returned the favor in game two.

The Rebels belted four home runs, including a three-run homer in the first inning that set the tone, as they evened the series at a game a piece with a convincing 13-5 win.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will now play a winner take all game three on Monday. The winner will advance to the College World Series.

The Razorbacks struck first on a Dominic Fletcher two run home run in the top of the first but the Arkansas pitching could not hold up their end of the deal. Connor Noland was chased after just one inning of work in which he allowed a pair of home runs.

Arkansas’s bullpen wasn’t a whole lot better as they issued eight walks while the Rebels pounded out 12 hits.

The Razorbacks looked to crawl back into the game in the fourth as they had three straight RBI doubles to cut the Ole Miss lead to 8-5 but that’s as close as they would get.

Monday’s decisive game is scheduled for 3 p.m.