WATCH: Another Hot And Muggy Sunday

Today’s weather will feel like summer with heat and humidity. A “cool” front moves through tonight, though. It’ll bring us cooler temperatures and drier air.

Afternoon high temperatures will approach 90 degrees in the River Valley. It'll feel warmer than the actual air temperature due to the humidity and sunshine.

11AM - A complex sits in northern Oklahoma this morning, but it will likely weaken by the time it reaches us.

2PM - A few sprinkles are possible this afternoon. Mostly everyone will stay dry though.

Baseball weather will be very similar to yesterday, with warmth, humidity, and sunshine. Stay hydrated!

-Sabrina