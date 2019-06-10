× Arkansas Man Denies Fayetteville Bank Robberies

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Bald Knob man has pleaded not guilty to robbing a Fayetteville bank twice within a five-month span.

Richard Varnell, 42, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of property.

Fayetteville police say Varnell first robbed Centennial Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in December 2018 before returning in April for another stick-up.

Varner was arrested after the state Crime Lab found DNA on a jacket linked to the robbery matched Varnell’s profile.

Police had noted the robberies had several similarities, including the same approach and fleeing path, disguises that were shoplifted from Walmart, and clothing linked to the robberies were abandoned in the same spot in the woods.

Authorities didn’t disclose how much money was taken in either robbery.

If convicted, Varnell faces up to 40 years in prison or life.

Varnell is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $527,600 bond.