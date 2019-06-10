Comfortable Monday, Humid By Late-Week

Low humidity has led to a very comfortable airmass across NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Monday evening into Tuesday with the humidity slowly increasing throughout the upcoming work-week.

The first chance for rain to watch is Tuesday night into Wednesday with the best rain chances locally on Wednesday. Even then, it appears to be only a few scattered showers or thunderstorms possible either in the morning or in the late afternoon with daytime heating.

The second time to watch is this upcoming weekend. While the upper level winds will become more flat and west to east there are likely going to be a few small waves (shortwaves) embedded within the west-to-east flow. This will leads to scattered showers and thunderstorms and at least a minimal severe weather risk. Given the time of year, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be the late afternoon or the early evening with heating and instability are maximized.

-Garrett