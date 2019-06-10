FEMA To Provide Individual Assistance For River Valley Flood Victims

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — River Valley residents who were affected by the flood of 2019 will be able to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.

Based upon the Presidential Disaster Declaration for individual assistance, FEMA personnel will be in Sebastian County later this week to assist residents.

Those wanting to apply for assistance can do so online or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply.

A FEMA disaster recovery center will open in the area soon.

The River Valley flood recovery center is located at the former Sears store at Central Mall on Rogers Ave. and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.