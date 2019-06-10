Flood Cleanup Volunteers Needed In The River Valley

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) — Several organizations in the River Valley are looking for volunteers to help with flood cleanup.

There are several options where those wanting to help can volunteer.

The United Way of Fort Smith has opened a Volunteer Intake Center to help place volunteers where they are needed. The Center is located at Eastside Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Rd. Fort Smith. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In order to place people where they are needed, volunteers will need to register online at unitedwayfortsmith.org.

If volunteers are affiliated with a church or organizational group that will be volunteering together, you will need to click the box next to “Group” in the “I am signing up as a(n)” section of the form. Then, include a volunteer group name in the section of the form that follows.

If your home or business is in Crawford, Franklin, LeFlore, Logan, Sebastian or Sequoyah counties and you need assistance in clean-up, inside or outside, please call 1-800-558-3370. The hotline will take your information and direct it to this volunteer intake center for response.

Volunteers are also needed for Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief, which has been assigned two of the five flood zones: the Village Harbor area and the Sunnymede area.

Volunteers meet every day at 7 a.m. at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, room 119. Volunteers will need to fill out a medical release form, then they will be given a volunteer t-shirt and security badge.

The group is asking volunteers to wear long pants and waterproof boots. Everything else will be provided. They are asking for volunteers who can do things such as lift heavy objects, demolish cabinets and tear out sheet rock. If you have any questions, email SCOTT@GrandFamily.net.