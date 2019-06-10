Fort Smith Fire Department Looking To Hire More Firefighters

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is recruiting people who are motivated to help those in need.

No prior experience is needed to apply, you just a high school diploma and must be between ages 18 and 35.

There is a three-part test: a handwritten test, agility test and an interview.

"It's a lot of fun, you get to go in and basically you're in there with you and your captain, you get to have a lot of fun, put out some fire, potentially save a life, you never know what you're gonna get called on whenever you do get a fire, until you get there, and whenever you do get there it's kind of a go type situation," said Samuel Schleiff, Pipeman at Station 2A.

Recruits cannot have any felonies or be on trial for any felonies in order to become a firefighter.

The starting pay for a Fort Smith firefighter is around $33,000, with benefits and retirement.

