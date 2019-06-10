× Game Information Set For College World Series

OMAHA, NEB. (KFSM) – Playing in the spotlight on college baseball’s biggest stage is nothing new for Arkansas in recent history and the Razorbacks will do the same thing in the opening round of the College World Series.

Arkansas will face Florida State on Saturday (June 15) in game two of the tournament and of the day with first pitch set for 6 p.m. with a national broadcast set for ESPN. Michigan will take on Texas Tech at 1 p.m. in the first game of the College World Series. The two winners of those contest will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday while the loser’s will have an elimination game at 1 p.m. on that Monday (June 17) as well.

The other half of the bracket will begin play on Sunday (June 16) as Vanderbilt will face Louisville at 1:00 p.m. while Mississippi State and Auburn square off at 6:30 p.m.

All games of the College World Series will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The winner’s of each bracket will play a best of three series for the national title starting on June 24.

Saturday, June 15

Game 1 – Texas Tech vs Michigan

Game 2 – Arkansas vs Florida State

Sunday, June 16

Game 3 – Vanderbilt vs Louisville

Game 4 – Mississippi State vs Auburn