× Hogs Hammer Ole Miss To Punch Ticket To Omaha

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Things started about as poor as possible for Arkansas and their pitching staff.

The Razorbacks offense made up for that bad start and then some.

Arkansas scored seven runs in the first three innings and then steam rolled Ole Miss for a 14-1 win and clinched a spot in the College World Series. With the trip to Omaha secured, it marks the first time in program history that the Razorbacks will play in the CWS in back-to-back seasons.

Arkansas will face Florida State in the opening round. Game time and date have not been announced.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Arkansas got the offense going as Casey Opitz delivered a RBI single to tie the game and then Jacob Nesbit gave the Hogs a lead for good with a RBI double. Trevor Ezell capped a four run inning with a single to right.

The onslaught continued in the third as Opitz and Heston Kjerstad had run scoring base hits, including a two run double from Kjerstad.

Kjerstad had been struggling but he had two doubles, a home run and a sacrifice fly in his first four at-bats.

Cody Scroggins saved the day on the mound as he entered the game with two outs in the second with two runners on base. Scroggins got a strikeout to end the threat and then he dominated the middle innings. The Bentonville native threw 4.1 innings while allowing just two hits and struck out eight.