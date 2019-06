BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A man is dead after an apparent drowning at War Eagle on Saturday (June 8), according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ross Tharp, 33, of Springdale was canoeing near the dam when he passed over the spillway and was caught under the water, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins.

After being rescued, CPR was conducted but Tharp failed to recover and was pronounced dead at the scene.