Moffett School Destroyed By Flood, Community Coming Together To Rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Ark. (KFSM) — Flood recovery efforts are underway and the small town of Moffett was hit harder than most areas, and so was it's school.

After a mandatory evacuation in the town, flood waters completely ruined several classrooms at the school, which holds about 300-400 students up to 8th grade.

Mud and grime now cover the desks and chairs that were once occupied by eager students. Almost all of the books and school supplies are a total loss as well.

One teacher says everything they have used over the last 10 to 25 years will fit into about four tote bags.

Not only were the classrooms ruined, but the gymnasium was destroyed as well. Crews worked to pull up the gym floor Monday (June 10).

Coach and P.E. teacher Misty Atkerson says the flooding took out the trophy cases and sports offices as well. She says about 90% of the trophies that have been won over the years were ruined, but they are working with Oklahoma Rural Elementary Schools to get them replaced.

Atkerson says that at this time, classes will be held as scheduled in August, even if it has to be held at a different location.

A local baseball team is hosting a car wash, bake sale and lemonade stand to benefit Moffett School Saturday (June 15) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station by McDonald's in Roland.

100% of the money raised will go toward rebuilding the school.

A book drive is being held to replace the ruined books. The school is accepting new and gently used donations.

If you would like to ship the books you can do so to P.O. Box 180 Moffett, Ok. 74946.

You can also drop off books at "Bookish" located at 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith, U-Haul on Towson Ave. in Fort Smith, 114 N. Hickory in Sallisaw or at Roland Family Dental and Braces.

Click here for more information on the book drive.