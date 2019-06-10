Northbound, Southbound I-35 Closed Due To Deadly Shooting In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers were forced to shut down a busy interstate following a deadly shooting on Monday morning.

Initial reports indicated that officers were called to a bridge near N.E. 10th St. and I-35 following reports of a man shooting at cars on the interstate.

After officers arrived at the scene, they realized the alleged suspect was on the side of the interstate. At some point, shots were exchanged. Officials confirmed that the alleged suspect was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Authorities say they have found at least four vehicles that were hit during the initial shooting.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say northbound and southbound I-35 is closed at N.E. 10th St. due to the shooting.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

