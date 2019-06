Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Parrot Island Water Park is helping with flood relief efforts in a unique way.

The park is holding a surf-a-thon on the new flow-rider attraction.

Riders can sign up to collect pledges for how long they can surf upright on the new attraction.

All proceeds will go to the United Way of Fort Smith Area's flood relief efforts.

The surf-a-thon is going on until June 21 and the top 20 pledge earners will be invited to a private party.

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of this event.