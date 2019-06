FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies at the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two suspects they say broke into multiple cars in Fort Smith.

According to police, on Sunday (June 9) at least three vehicles were broken into at the park near the Chaffee Crossing area and several credit cards were stolen.

Police say the suspects tried to use several different cards at the Target in Fort Smith.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call SBCO at 479-783-1051.