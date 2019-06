The weather pattern brings us calmer and refreshing weather for a few days. There’s low rain chances for the week ahead as well.

Afternoon high temperatures will feel about 10 degrees cooler than this weekend. Dewpoints are also lower, so the air will feel more refreshing.

Rain chances are low this week. There will be abundant sunshine today. Any rain chances later this week will be isolated and scattered.

-Sabrina